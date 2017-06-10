Inflation haunts Amaravati farmers

more-in

For Nelapadu-based farmer Suryanarayana (name changed) and other small agriculturists like him, the upcoming Amaravati capital city has brought with it a new experience: hyperinflation.

Land prices soared about 500% to 1,000% after the choice of Amaravati became clear, bringing a fortune to big farmers who sold a part of their land.

But the story has been different for those whose small lands have been ‘pooled’ into the capital, and get a modest rent.

They now face sharp price hikes for common goods and services starting with tea, rice and ironing of clothes. Nelapadu is one of the villages at Amaravati’s core, part of the 33,000 acres pooled to build the capital city in Andhra Pradesh. The government has promised ₹30,000 per acre as rent to farmers for about ten years. Besides, developed residential and commercial plots are promised.

Small farmers in the Amaravati region have been confronted with sudden local inflation.

Expensive rice

All commodities and services are priced 20% to 30% higher, compared to prices in the neighbouring regions.

“I’m buying rice for the first time since our land was given for pooling. To my surprise, the kirana stores are charging ₹300 more per bag compared to the market price. A 25 kg rice bag is sold at ₹1,250 to ₹1,300 here. When you ask them, they say, you are capital farmers, the rich people,” Mr. Suryanarayana says.

Unplanned expenses for children’s education now create insecurity and prompt people to borrow.

“The delay in allotment of the developed plots is also a major concern. Three years on, the government is still in the process of developing our plots, while it is handing over land to companies to construct buildings,” he adds.

Rama Rao, a farmer and washerman from Thullur, a neighbouring village in the region has a similar story.

“A cup of tea was sold for ₹5 earlier. It was hiked and is now sold for ₹10. I’m forced to pay more as I’m used to having it five times a day.”

In a cascading effect, he has started charging ₹3 more per item for ironing of clothes. “I charge ₹10 for a shirt,” says Mr. Rao.

Farming earned more

The two small farmers have less than five acres and the official rent is less than what they used to get when they cultivated the land. The land pooled for the capital is fertile, and a farmer could earn over ₹1 lakh from multiple crops in a year.

Big farmers with over 10 acres made a fortune, selling half of their holdings at up to ₹3 crore an acre.