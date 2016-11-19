Infighting in the BJP was to the fore at the urban district committee meeting here on Friday when supporters of MLC Somu Veerraju and MLA Akula Satyanarayana jostled with each other.

Following the incident, Dr. Satyanarayana walked out of the meeting in a huff. It all began when Bommula Dattu, city party president, announced constitution of booth-level committees. Dr. Satyanarayana questioned how the committees could be constituted unilaterally.

This led to a war of words. In the melee, corporator Relangi Sridevi was pushed to a corner from the dais.