Sports enthusiasts throng the venue to witness the proceedings

Festive atmosphere prevailed at the S.V. Arts College as denizens thronged it to witness the ongoing 9th National Archery Championships at its sports arena here on Saturday.

Every swoosh created by the arrows was greeted by loud applause and cheer from archery enthusiasts, parents and students, who filled the galleries.

Minister for Environment and Forests Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, accompanied by TTD Board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, MLC G. Srinivasulu and others, took part in the inaugural session and tried their hand at the sport.

“Ancient sports such as archery, which has a special place in our culture and traditions, should be encouraged. At the same time, we should motivate youngsters to take up the sport and provide proper guidance for excelling at national and international venues,” he remarked.

Speaking to The Hindu, Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy Founder and Andhra Pradesh Archery Association general secretary Ch. Satyanarayana recalled his family’s association with the sport and contributions of their late children – Lenin and Volga -- in churning out good archers.

“Though, their untimely demise had slowed down the plans of achieving a gold for the country at the highest avenues, we hope our daughter Dolly Shivani fulfils the dream,” he added.

Mr. Satyanarayana also said a short documentary film on Shivani and their entire family, by film-maker Jamie Dobie, currently working for an organisation founded by Abgail Disney, would probably be released by January next.

Practice session

Recollecting the slokas rendered by students of S.V. Vedic University during the inaugural session, Mr. Satyanaryana opined that giving a practice session to the students/others after teaching them nuances of ‘Dhanurvidya’ from ‘Atharvaveda’, could yield good result as well as propagate our culture and traditions for future generations.

Archery prodigy Dolly Shivani released arrows to mark the commencement of the 9th National Archery Championship at the venue and also as a mark of respect to her late brother, Indian coach, international archer Ch. Lenin and her sister Ch. Volga.

The six-day event organised by the Archery Association of India along with the Andhra Pradesh Archery Association, Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy, Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor District’s Sports Authorities and Olympic Associations, registered as many as 26 archery teams from across the country.

As many 610 archers, falling in ‘Under (10-14) and Under 9 categories’ will be taking part in the traditional, recurve and compound archery divisions.

