ITDA Project Officer K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu has called upon all the medical and health officials, field staff and teachers to adhere to the rules of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and implement the School Health Day on every Thursday in all Agency schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chakradhar Babu suggested for selecting four-members comprising a male doctor, female doctor, pharmacist and ANM from Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres to implement the School Health Day. He made it clear that analysis process should be made online. He mentioned that each team should screen 120 students per day and make efforts to treat all kinds of diseases.