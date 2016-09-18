Tourism secretary N. Srikant on Saturday said that a technical study would be taken up by the experts of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) to develop various tourism locations along the Machilipatnam coast.

Mr. Srikant and Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra inspected the Manginapudi beach, backwaters of Machilipatnam and the harbour here, exploring the tourism potential of the coast. In a review meet with officials of the tourism department and the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), Mr. Srikant directed APTDC general manager Rama Krishna to negotiate with the IIT-M experts for the feasibility study on developing the Machilipatnam coast.

The tourism projects would be grounded based on the recommendations to be made by the IIT-M experts.

He stressed the need for developing the coast as it is the nearest beach to capital Amaravati. The Machilipatnam coast, to be developed through the Sagarmala scheme, would be among the best tourism destinations in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Mr. Ravindra explained the ongoing tourism projects, including beautification of the Manginapudi beach and its levelling works. He told Mr. Srikant to speed up the tourism projects on the Machilipatnam coast. Senior tourism department officials Mr. B. Venkateswarlu and revenue officials were present.

