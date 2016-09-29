East Godavari district Joint Collector S. Satyanarayanaand ITDA Project Officer K.V.N. Chakaradhara Babu on Wednesday advised tribal people not to go to quacks or any other unregistered medical practitioners for treatment but go to the nearest government hospitals or primary health centres.

Speaking at the distribution of ration to villagers of Annavaram and Chinna Mattapalli in V.R. Puram mandal where pedal edema (swelling of legs) had been reported and nine succumbed to the disease till now, the Joint Collector thanked district rice millers, dal millers and merchants associations for contributing Rs. 10 lakh worth nutritious food to tribal people in the two villages.

He said they had distributed kits containing 10 kg rice, one kg red gram, palm oil, ragi flour and other nutrition to about 2,000 families. Mr. Satyanarayana stated that the government had directed supply of special ration in the tribal areas from October 1.