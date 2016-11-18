ICAI new course

Visakhapatnam chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation has started a course on certificate in accounting technicians (CAT).

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, who attended the inaugural, welcomed the decision to conduct course for skill improvement.

Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor M. Mutyala Naidu said there was lot of demand for accounting professionals.

The course will be conducted at CMA Bhawan. ICAI Visakhapatnam chapter secretary M.Ramakrishna and chairman P.V.N. Madhav explained relevance of the course.