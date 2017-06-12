I stand by my word: Chandragiri MLA

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu arrives on a scooter with Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to inaugurate the second phase of cricket tournament in Tirupati rural on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ; - Special Arrangement

Reiterating his controversial comment against government employees, YSR Congress’ Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has said that he sticks to his stand vis-a-vis “a section of the employees.”

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said his comment was blown out of proportion, as he had targeted only “five per cent of the employees working as TDP servants and not as public servants.”

“There is no second opinion that the government employees are the backbone of any State. Only some are dishonest, corrupt, and violate the rules to get into the good books of the powers-that-be. I only blamed those wearing yellow shirts, and I stand by my word,” he said, indicating that his ire was only against those overtly siding with and sharing the political ideology of the ruling TDP.

On the employee leaders’ demand for an apology, Mr. Reddy wondered why they had not demanded payment of pending dearness allowance and arrears from the government.

‘Govt. torturing employees’

He flayed the incumbent dispensation of “torturing” the employees and testing their patience in the name of round-the-clock review meetings, video-conferences and other forms of “publicity stunts,” without actually letting them perform.

“When we come to power, we will let the employees have a personal life, like the previous YSR regime,” he said.

Along with Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy earlier inaugurated the second phase of the Chandragiri constituency-level cricket tournament conducted by him in his native Thummalagunta village.