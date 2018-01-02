I have every right to seek your mandate: CM

more-in

Exuding confidence that the TDP will win the coming elections with an overwhelming majority, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questioned why voters should not reward him for his hard work .

“I have done my best and deserve to be given the mandate. Those voting against the TDP will repent,” he asserted, saying reaping electoral dividends was not his sole aim.

Addressing media persons at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the government had done its best and it was up to the people to vote for development, achieved against heavy odds particularly the ₹16,000 crore-plus fiscal deficit that was a major constraint.

Nevertheless, the government gave priority to welfare and was clearing the hurdles one by one.

The CM went on to narrate the progress of various projects, including the construction of the capital city, Polavaram and other initiatives aimed at reaching a higher growth trajectory.

He said the Polavaram project was firmly on course in spite of divergent opinions on some technicalities and expressed regret that various projects were hampered by frivolous litigation.

Reforms in the power sector were a major accomplishment that paved the way for an impressive growth across sectors, he asserted.

Mr. Naidu said the murder at a mosque in Rajamahendravaram turned out to be for gain and that such crimes needed to be quickly investigated to dispel wrong notions.

He said it was unfortunate that when such incidents happened, attempts would be made to arouse passions like vandalising statues of prominent public figures.

The government was alert and people should not harbour any misgivings lest the anti-social elements should succeed in implementing their divisive agenda, the Chief Minister added.