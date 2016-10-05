In order to bridge the demand-supply gap of vegetables, the Horticulture Department under the hybrid vegetable seeds supply programme has decided to supply seeds on 50 per cent subsidy to growers during the rabi season. A sum of Rs. 14.13 lakh has been allocated for adopting modern methods of farming in 471ha of the 6,082ha of land in the district.

Horticulture Deputy Director P.N.V. Lakshminarayana said that the objective of the scheme was to increase production and quality of vegetables in small landholdings which have water sources.

Each farmer will get Rs. 3,000 per hectare as subsidy and it is limited to 2 hectares of land.

However, a farmer is entitled to the subsidy amount only if he purchased the seeds on his own and raised the crop.

In order to increase production and quality of tomatoes by 20 to 30 per cent, the department, on an experimental basis, is adopting ‘trellis system’ in 53ha at a cost of Rs. 9.94 lakh.