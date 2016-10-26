Pedda Cheruvu wore a festive look as hundreds of devotees gathered there to view Teppotsavam (float festival) of Sri Pydithalli Ammavaru on Tuesday evening. Amid chanting of hymns, beating of drums and bursting of crackers, the utsav idol of the goddess was taken out in a procession from Vanam Gudi to the banks of Pedda Cheruvu where it was taken around in flower-decked Hamsavahanam. Chief priest Thallapudi Bhaskar Rao, Executive Officer Bhanu Raja and others participated.

Besides performing archana, abhishekam etc at the temples at Vanam Gudi and Chaduru Gudi in the morning, in the afternoon, rithviks chanted the Vedas at Vanam Gudi. Sirimaanotsavam of the goddess was celebrated on Tuesday last.