HPCL modernisation project gathers pace

The Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) of HPCL, to increase its production capacity from 8.33 million tonne to 15 million tonne per annum, has gathered pace with the awarding of engineering, procurement and construction contract for crude distillation and vacuum distillation units at a cost of ₹1600 crore.

The total cost of the project is ₹20,928 crore – the largest Brownfield investment in Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation. As per the timelines drawn by the HPCL board, it will be commissioned in 2020 to meet the target to supply Bharat State-VI compliant fuels. BS VI is a new emission motor vehicle regulation with the European Union for light duty passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

L&T recently announced that L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, its wholly-owned subsidiary had won the EPC contract for crude and vacuum distillation units.

The Project Management Consultancy was awarded to Engineers India Limited in December, 2016. Honeywell’s technologies are being availed for the prestigious project.

The project envisages new nine million tonne grassroots refining facility, revamp and capacity expansion of existing units, augmentation of utilities systems, etc. according to sources. It is scheduled to be completed by July, 2020.