Housing, agriculture will be thrust areas: Chinarajappa

more-in

Making it clear that white ration cards and pensions would be issued to all the eligible, Home Minister N. Chinarajappa on Tuesday said that agriculture and housing were the two segments to which the government shifted its complete focus.

Inaugurating the fifth round of ‘Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru’ programme at Divili in Peddapuram mandal near here, Mr. Rajappa said that plans were afoot to build 19 lakh houses for the poor in the State in the next two years and increase the cultivable land by completing the long-pending irrigation projects. “Pensions for the aged will be distributed to those who are below the poverty line and completed 65 years and for the disabled will be disbursed basing on a medical certificate. Widows are also eligible to get the social security pensions and the procedure has been simplified for the benefit of the public,” he said, calling upon the eligible to make use of the facility.

Referring to the agriculture sector, Mr. Rajappa said that priority was given to the completion of long-pending irrigation projects and increase the extent of cultivable land in the State. He advised the people to avail the subsidies for the construction of individual sanitary latrines, so that sanitation would be improved in the rural pockets.