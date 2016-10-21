A house surgeon allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a hospital building in Eluru rural area in the early hours of Thursday.

A. Nagamurali, Inspector of Police, Eluru Rural, said Balbhadra Ritesh (24) allegedly committed suicide owing to depression. Ritesh’s father, Bhalabhadra Venkataraju, is a practising doctor in Rajamahendravaram and lives in Danavaipeta.

Ritesh always wants to stay alone and did not mingle with others, he said. His mother used to reportedly call him frequently to track his movements.

On Wednesday evening, she called around 4 p.m. and spoke to Ritesh and again she called around 6 p.m. as he was not in a good mood earlier. But, her call was not answered.

She inquired with his friends about her son till midnight.

Finally, the parents reached Eluru from Rajamahendravaram in the early hours of Thursday and searched for Ritesh, whose body was found behind the hospital building, the Inspector said.

A post-mortem was conducted on him at the Ashram Hospital and the body was handed over to his parents. Dr. Venkataraju, who was in a state of shock, said his son was too sensitive and did not expect that he would take this extreme step.