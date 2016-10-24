In a major burglary, unknown persons broke into the house of a businessman Shivashankar in Seetharamanagar in Kurnool city on Saturday night and decamped with 750 grams of gold and five kg of silver articles, Kurnool IV Town Circle Inspector Nagaraja Rao said on Sunday.

The burglars gained entry by breaking open the main door lock of the house, when the inmates were away in Hyderabad, Mr. Nagaraja Rao said.

Kurnool DSP D.V. Ramana Murthy, Four Town CI and staff inspected the house and registered a case.