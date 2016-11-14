Theatres and hotels wore a deserted look on Sunday due to cash crunch among people.

Almost all theatres kept boards that they would not accept either Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. Although Rs. 100 notes came into circulation for the last few days, people decided to spend the money only for essential needs. Many of them reduced travel also to avoid fuel expenditure.

People continued to face troubles at banks with the lack of sufficient cash flow on Sunday. Huge queues are likely to be seen on Monday too.

According to sources, bank officials sought the Police Department’s help to avoid untoward incidents such as forcible entry and attacks on bank staff and damage to ATMs.