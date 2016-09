The AP Dalita Vidyarthi Sangham leaders demanded that the officials take steps for providing hostel facilities to the SC, ST and BC students studying at the Vikrama Simhapuri University here with immediate effect.

In a memorandum submitted to the officials at the District Collectorate here on Monday, Sangham president A. Poorna Prakash said that the weaker section students were facing a lot of hardship because of the lack of accommodation for them in the city.