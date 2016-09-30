Mahi Varaha Trust, Hyderabad and Bapuji Goh Samrakshna Sangham here will hold a 10-day ''Goh, Gruha Nakshatra Homam'' from Friday for environment protection.

Thyagaraja Mandiram founder trustee P. Ramachandramurthy said the homam , to be performed with one crore cow dung cakes coinciding with Dasara, was aimed at protecting the ''Pancha Boothas” from pollution.

Dr. Ananta Lakshmi will deliver a religious discourse on the inaugural day on the virtues of the pastoral economy in vogue during the Vedic times, he added.

One crore cow dung cakes to be used for the homan coinciding with Dasara