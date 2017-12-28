Hippo calf makes a splash in Vizag zoo

more-in

After a gap of more than a month, the hippo enclosure at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park was brimming with energy on Wednesday. A melange of tourists with giant digital cameras slung around their necks and a group of zoo employees on guard were present around the enclosure. It’s here that the one-month-old male hippo calf made its first public appearance on the balmy afternoon wooing visitors with its endearing moves. The birth of the calf is a vital addition to the zoo after the sudden death of the male hippo Dalapathi last month. Overnight, the male calf became a symbol of positivity. Following its first public appearance and its already soaring popularity, the little one is expected to draw more visitors Born to the lone female hippo Padma last month, it is growing well under the close watch of its mother.

“We had covered the enclosure for a month after the birth of the calf to ensure that the mother and newborn remain safe. They both have bonded well. But we are equally alert now and have posted an additional security guard with the animal keeper at the enclosure after the young one and Padma were opened for public display today,” zoo curator B. Vijay Kumar told The Hindu. This is the second birth in the enclosure. In 2010, Preethi was born to Padma. However, due to an unfortunate incident, it died in 2013.

Animal keeper Appala Narayan had been on his toes ever since the mother and calf were displayed for public viewing. “Padma is very protective about its calf. Visitors need to be alerted to remain silent and not disturb the animals much, but enjoy their movements from a distance,” he said. As part of safety measures, a mesh of six feet height will be kept above the railing surrounding the enclosure.

On the first day, the tiny male calf followed its mother and bounced around in the plain area for a brief while before settling down in the pool. The roly-poly imp kept peeping out of the water while snuggling close to the mother. “Hippos naturally spend a lot of time in the water, so the calf is already having a great time learning to swim with its mother and even practising holding his breath under water. Padma is very attentive of her surroundings and also a great teacher, guiding the calf as she learns to swim,” said assistant curator K. Uma Maheswari. The mother is being fed cattle feed in the morning, grass feed in the afternoon and green feed in the evening.