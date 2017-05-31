Hindu outfits seek action against Roja

more-in

Several Hindu organisations have taken objection to Nagari legislator R.K. Roja “repeatedly” making Tirumala a “platform for issuing political statements,” and demanded that immediate action be taken against her for violating the sanctity of the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Activists of the organisations on Wednesday asserted that she had chosen to make political statements in Tirumala despite repeated appeals from various sections, and pressed for immediate action by officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

“People from across the globe visit the temple and it is deplorable that she has chosen such a holy place to make political statements. When will she realise that Tirumala has always remained untouched by politics and respect the sentiments of the people,” questioned T. Omkar, district convener of the Shiv Sena Party.

The activists termed her actions as a way to hog the limelight for political gains as any event in Tirumala would be known to the entire world.

They urged the TTD to take immediate action against her, or any other person issuing political/controversial statements at Tirumala.

Hindu Chaitanya Samiti district secretary Suman Naidu was present.