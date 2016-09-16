The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday wanted to know how many companies had come forward to file bids for participating in the process of getting the contract for developing the start-up area of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, through Swiss Challenge method.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao on Thursday heard arguments in the writ filed by AP government challenging the orders of a single judge who stayed all further proceedings pertaining to grant of contract.

Revenue share

Andhra Pradesh Advocate-General Dammalapati Srinivas contended that the revenue share offered by the Singapore Consortium could be disclosed only to companies that qualified and had the technical, financial capacities to build such a capital.

He averred that the single judge found fault with government in not publishing upfront, the offer of the original proponent though this was not mandatory under the relevant act.

The Bench asked him whether there was any prohibition under the rules/act for publishing the offer upfront, further asking if this non-disclosure could prevent other bidders from coming forward to compete. The Advocate General said the details of offer made by the original proponent would be shown to technically-qualified bidders only and this was to prevent the busy bodies.

The Andhra Pradesh government, through its Advocate General, said this was not a simple real estate project as the single judge concluded. The bench was told that after laying roads and constructing buildings, only those companies that could generate employment would be sold the built-up area and that the original proponent had this expertise and experience. Mr. Srinivas went on to say the petitioners were not qualified as per the conditions. The bench wanted to know the details of conditions, especially regarding the past experience in foreign soil.

