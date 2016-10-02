Following the pre-dawn attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit at an army camp in the Uri area of Baramulla district in Kashmir on September 18 morning that killed 19 Indian soldiers and the recent surgical strike by Indian para commandos and the Ghatak force of the Indian army across the LOC in retaliation, security has been heightened across the city. “High alert has been sounded across all major cities in the country and we have scaled up the security at all vital installations such as Visakhapatnam Port, HPCL and airport,” said ADCP (special branch) Ravi Kumar.

It is learnt that apart from the local police, the CISF has been alerted and armed reserve battalions and AP Special Police battalions, have been posted at key areas, which include public places. According to sources, the city Commissionerate has asked for two more platoons of APSP to beef up the security arrangements.