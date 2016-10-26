Krishna District Judge and Chairman of the Krishna District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Y. Lakshmana Rao on Tuesday appealed to the Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) to help the voiceless and those in need of legal aid.

Mr. Lakshmana Rao accompanied by a group of judges have interacted with the newly appointed nearly 170 PLVs, who joined the DLSA to educate the public on legal aid facilities and take up the issues to promise justice through legal battle. “A PLV is essentially a person who takes up the responsibility of sensing problems in the society and assist the needy in addressing them by extending legal aid,” Mr. Lakshmana Rao said.

The PLVs were told that they would play a crucial role in the villages where people were not aware of legal aid facilities being provided by the DLSA.

Having in-depth knowledge on various Acts, the PLVs would be encouraged to take up any social issue such as early marriages or issue of the poor and voiceless. The PLVs in co-ordination with the DLSA will find a legal solution to the issues and problems that were brought to the notice of the courts.

“People from different walks of public life and professions have expressed their willingness to serve as a PLV in the Krishna district. We are grooming them on every aspect of legal education in order to help them discharge their duty as a responsible volunteer,” Krishna DLSA Secretary and Senior Judge P.A. Rajeev told The Hindu .

Majority of the newly-appointed PLVs were being students and young people with a zeal to serve in the rural areas of the district. A three-day training programme on acts and duties of the PLV kick-started here on Tuesday. Senior Judges Ch. Raju, Mallikarjuna Rao, Rama Krishna and Swarna Latha also interacted with the PLVs.

Door-to-door campaign

The Krishna DLSA will conduct door-to-door campaign on legal aid and services of the DLSA across the district on November 2 and 3.

Around 170 PLVs will be deployed in the Krishna district