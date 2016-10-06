An onion grower urging District Collector Ch.Vijayamohan to provide remunerative price for produce in Kurnool, on Wednesday. —Photo: U. Subramanyam

District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan assured onion growers on Wednesday that onions would be purchased at Rs. 500 per quintal and told traders to pay reasonable price to farmers but not exploit them.

Interacting with farmers at the Kurnool market yard, the Collector told traders to make instant payments as per the quality of onions. Don’t make them wait impatiently with the produce brought by them to the market yard, he said.

Mr. Vijayamohan said he would apprise the government on remunerative pricing and grading. Differential price would be deposited in the farmers’ accounts if the government approved the proposal, he added. He advised farmers to bring onions to the market yard after grading them in their fields to ensure that traders were not put to hardship.

The Collector directed Assistant Director (Marketing) Satyanarayana Chowdary to make arrangements for farmers to sell their produce by showing it to traders. Erect necessary sheds and make parking arrangements, he told the AD.

Kurnool market committee chairperson Samanthakamani, Assistant Director of Horticulture Raghunatha Reddy and farmers were present.

