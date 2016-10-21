The focus internationally in the last decade or so has been on health, preventives, adopting a more active lifestyle and more. The government of India too has been actively promoting healthy choices like Yoga. The fact is that most medical issues stem mainly from wrong choices and ignorance. As the awareness regarding unhealthy choices increases, the responsibility of adopting a healthier lifestyle lies on the common man himself. While hospitals in Vizag are well equipped and staffed to provide the very best possible medical aid, the oft-reiterated statement by almost every professional in the medical field is to adopt a policy of prevention and precaution - healthier food habits, healthier lifestyles and healthier choices. Preventive care is the first step towards a longer and healthier life. But to adopt preventive measures in one’s lifestyle, knowledge and information on what are ‘healthy’ choices is the need of the hour. In this regard, the Hindu and CARE hospital have come forward with a Health and Wellness Show. In association with MG Cancer Hospital and ICON Krishi Hospital, the show is focussed on preventive measures and safeguards to thwart the occurrences of many life-threatening ailments.

ICON Krishi

Tucked away in an expansive green locale of five acres, the ICON Krishi Super Speciality Hospital is unique combination – it is a corporate hospital for a corporative sector according to the CMD Dr. P Satish Kumar. This hospital provides high-class equipment, the best of medical technology and a team of expert medical professionals, ensuring world class health care to one and all at very reasonable prices. Focussed on providing proficient care at affordable rates, the hospice is a 500 bed multi-specialty hospital serving the needs of the city near the industrial belt of Gajuwaka. Out of the 500 beds, about a hundred beds are exclusive for the farmers who serve the Visaka Dairy Farm, offering highly subsidised treatment and medical expertise. But at the same time, the hospital has suites and air-conditioned rooms, ensuring that every person who steps in can opt for the best at a level and in a budget which they prefer.

The hospital has an outpatient wing that houses 24 consultation rooms with consultants of varied specialities. Built on the lines of an international hospital, the institution comes with many facilities like a fully equipped lab, latest MRI and CT labs, 24/7 emergency services, 12- bed ICU, 12- state of art well equipped modular operation theatres with 3 stage air filtration and gas scavenging system, dialysis wing with 15 haemodialysis units, as well as CRRT machines and ESWL for advanced cases and. In addition to all these, a dedicated cardiac wing in association with CARE hospitals has been added. With a team of cardiac experts led by Dr. Somaraju, the ICON CARE Cardiac Sciences has a dedicated team, dedicated operation theatres, Cath-lab and beds, providing specialised care.

The hospital has been built on international standards with a built-up area of 40% and 60% greenery, wide spacious rooms and corridors, state-of-the art equipment, spacious waiting space and more. The hospital is one of its kind. All the 14 operating theatres come with laminar flooring, hermetically sealed doors, which thwarts infections and imported equipment says Dr. Kumar. He further adds that out of the 100 ICU beds, 26 beds are exclusively for cardiac care. Revealing that the hospital has medical equipment which is not available anywhere else in the State, he explains that highly specialised equipment like the ECMO unit is the only one in the State, for which patients are referred here from other corporate hospitals. An orthopaedic doctor, Dr. Kumar was the first to introduce joint-replacement surgery in the city way back in 2002. Speaking on arthritis and its treatments, the doctor says that there are many preventive measures that can be adopted. Talking about joint replacement surgeries, he says that there are many myths associated, which are misleading.

The hospital has another highly revered orthopaedic surgeon on its roster, Dr. Uday Kumar. A former professor and senior doctor at Andhra Medial College, he opted to work in this hospice, impressed by their dedication and the access to the world-class equipment. Similarly, the urology department, gastroenterology department and other departments have qualified proficient doctors in those specialities. The gastroenterology department has a one-in-the-state equipment, the EUS. “Our intent is to serve the society with the best equipment, even if it is not commercially viable”, says Dr. Kumar. “We can handle any emergency, any critical case in any department. The only equipment we did not install is a radiotherapy unit, considering that the city already has three units up and running. We can accommodate the common man as well as the rich, in fact we have a special wing for the rich and both strata of society will have access to the best in medical treatment with proficient and competent staff headed by highly experienced and qualified doctors. We are a corporate hospital within a common man’s reach.”

Cancer Care at MG Cancer Hospital

Cancer is destructive. But just as destructive this ailment is, it is preventable and curable if the individual is vigilant and takes due action at the right time. Dealing with this class of disease, and giving the patients a better chance in battling it, the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute has been providing specialised care and treatment in Vizag for almost a decade now. The institute provides a wide range of related medical services under one roof. Elaborating on the disease itself and its treatments, Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, MS (General Surgery), M Ch (Surgical Oncology), Surgical Oncologist, says that catching the disease early is crucial to better recovery. Emphasising that 60% deaths in India are from Non Communicable Diseases, he says that awareness and adopting a healthy lifestyle is paramount.

The leading cause of non-communicable diseases is cardiac, followed by cancer, then chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and finally diabetes. And accordingly, the focus is naturally on these diseases. Considering that the cost of treatment after a proper diagnosis is much more that adopting a few preventive measures, there is a lot of awareness about the importance of health in India. Elaborating he says, tertiary care, that is, treating the disease after it is identified can be expensive. The focus is on finding out the cause and sensitising the population, educating them to avoid the factors which can cause that disease. Which is where awareness programmes like the Breast Cancer Awareness month, pinkathon and such play an important role. To safeguard against cancers, in addition to maintaining a healthy balanced diet and taking precautions against UV radiation, one should avoid tobacco products and control the intake of unhealthy foods. He also adds that cancers are also race-related, like Indian population is more prone to cervical cancers and less prone to colon cancers. Here due to oral tobacco, oral cancers are prevalent – mainly due to the unorganised sector where making and distribution of tobacco products is uncontrolled and unregulated. Stressing that tobacco is one of the deadliest vices, Dr. Murali Krishna says that tobacco use leads to cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, strokes and cancer, particularly lung cancer, cancer of the larynx and mouth, and pancreatic cancer. To counter the increasing adverse effects of tobacco on Indian society, the government has initiated many measures, but challenges like the illegal production and sale of tobacco products in India nullifies any initiative at the very onset.

They are preventive factors like indulging in regular exercise, managing body weight, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, healthy diet, avoiding burnt foods and such. But what is not preventable is age, gender and genetics; for which early detection and knowledge are the key factors which can allow for a better chance of treating or even avoiding cancers.

There are also vaccinations for cancer-causing viruses like the human papillama virus (HPV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) available. Regretting that many people used to travel out of the city in hope of better facilities and advanced cancer treatments, he roped in a few NRIs from Vizag and established a state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility.