A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubrahmanian and Justice S.V. Bhatt on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh State government to file the plan of action it proposes for getting money to the depositors of AgriGold consortium expeditiously. The case will be listed on Thursday.

The bench was dealing with a public interest litigation filed by the depositors of AgriGold complaining that the officers concerned were not taking steps to get the money due to them from the company. They sought a CBI probe into the issue. The bench heard the counsel for the petitioner, government and the senior counsel appearing for the AgriGold consortium.

It felt that the government should spell out what it intended to do and wanted the provisions of law, rule position and powers of the officers to put the properties on sale, among others, to be explained in detail.