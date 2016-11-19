A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal ordered for the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police K Praveen and Constable Vijay Malik of Patamata Police station Vijayawada in an habeas corpus petition,.

The Bench was dealing with habeas corpus petition filed by Gowreswari seeking a direction to the police to produce her husband, K. Ramesh, before the court.

She said that her husband was in illegal detention of the police. She narrated the details on how her husband was picked up by police and how he was tortured. She said that police forced him to with draw money through the ATM cards. She alleged that the DCP personally tortured her husband. The Bench perused the reply filed by the police and felt that the presence of the police is necessary.

The bench ordered for the presence of Patamata Police Station SHO G Kennedy and Sub Inspector B Sampath Kumar too on November 22.