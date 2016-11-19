Justice Raja Elango of the Hyderabad High Court ordered notices in a writ petition filed questioning the appointment and continuance of Tanjavur Ravikumar as Director of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) , Tirupati.

He was dealing with a writ filed by Ahmed Khan. The petitioner said Dr. Ravikumar was not an Indian citizen and that he could not be appointed to the position of Director. The court ordered notices to Dr. Ravi Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Government and the SVIMs Chairman. The case will be listed after two weeks.