Proceedings arising from ACB court’s fresh order in cash-for-vote case stayed.

Justice Raja Elango of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday stayed all further proceedings in the cash-for-vote case, which were sought to be initiated against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, ‘pursuant’ to the order passed by the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, on a fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Mr. Naidu, who challenged the order passed by the ACB court. He questioned the locus standi of the MLA, a political rival, to seek the registration of a new case and the jurisdiction of the ACB court to order a fresh FIR when the charge sheet had already been filed in the case.

Siddarth Luthra, senior counsel for Mr. Naidu, said the petitioner in the ACB court had asked for one prayer but the magistrate went beyond the petition filed before him and granted the impugned order. The judge perused the papers and asked Ravikiran Rao, standing counsel for the ACB, to respond. The standing counsel said the investigating agency filed a memo before the ACB court making it clear that no fresh FIR could be registered. Justice Elango said that if the competent court ordered registration of a fresh FIR, it was not proper for the investigating agency to refuse.

The judge asked Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, counsel for the MLA who filed the complaint, to explain how he could file such a complaint. Mr. Reddy quoted various Supreme Court judgments to justify his client’s stance. He contended that a stay could not be granted in cases arising out of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Justice Elango said that important issues arose in this case which needed thorough adjudication. The court felt that the questions regarding the locus standi of the MLA and the right of the Chief Minister to come to court at this stage needed to be answered. The matter whether the ACB could submit such a memo before court should also be examined.

Heated arguments



The other important issue which called for consideration was whether the magistrate could pass such an order when the High Court had already quashed the cash-for-vote case pertaining to Jerusalem Mathaiah, one of the accused.

Justice Raja Elango said these factors needed to be examined, and directed the respondents to file counter affidavits. The judge granted a stay on all proceedings arising out of the fresh order of the ACB court.