A Division Bench of the HC comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt on Tuesday asked the management of the AgriGold consortium to correctly state the real time market price of 26 properties offered to be sold to clear the arrears to be paid to the depositors.

The Bench was dealing with cases filed by depositors complaining that they have been cheated by the consortium. Last week, the Bench was told that by selling the identified properties at Nellore Tirupati etc., which are free from any encumbrances, all arrears can be cleared. The Bench wanted the details to be given without suppressing any fact. The case is listed to Friday. The management of Akshya Gold was also directed to file a similar affidavit by next Tuesday.

In a related development, a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao admitted a case filed by the depositors of the Abhaya Gold. They alleged that the management has cheated them.

Medical admissions

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Anis has called for the list of students who have been offered MBBS seats by the AP Private Medical and Dental Colleges Association and the convenor, selection committee of the association, for this academic year. All these admissions, reportedly completed last week, will continue to be provisional only till further orders.

The Bench was passing these orders late on Sunday on a petition filed by C. Sai Ravindra Reddy of Ongole. He had alleged that persons who got less NEET rank than him were given seats. He averred that the rules require a notification be issued by the AP government which was not done. The Bench called for the list of students who were given admission by the private colleges to verify the allegation that students who got less meritorious rank are given seats. The case is listed to Thursday.

Arguments on Amravati

The arguments in cases filed regarding awarding of contract to develop start-up area of Amaravati, proposed capital of AP State, will commence on Wednesday.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday said that the court will hear the counsel for the petitioners during the afternoon session on Wednesday. The respondent counsel for the CRDA said that Attorney General will come and appear on Thursday.