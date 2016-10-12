A woman reportedly was not allowed to carry her dead infant in a public transport as she failed to get an ambulance from the primary health centre. Finally, a non-government organisation and some philanthropists helped her to take her infant to her native village.

Goradevi of Appalarajupeta village in Rajavommangi mandal took her infant to the local PHC on Saturday night as her three-month-old boy could not breath properly.

As there was no doctor available, nurses provided treatment to the infant and after the condition became serious, he was shifted to Rampachodavaram Area Hospital.

The infant died on Sunday morning.

Ms. Goradevi approached the hospital staff for an ambulance to take the infant’s body to her native village. However, they did not arrange an ambulance till Sunday evening. She then decided to go to her village by RTC bus, but no bus allowed her to get in.

“I prayed to at least five to six RTC bus conductors. But, they refused. I was sitting at the bus-stand with my dead infant. Some philanthropists and a non-government organisation came forward to send us to my village,” said Ms. Goradevi. She said that ITDA officials have helped her in this regard.

