Total of 15 tmc of Tunga Bhadra water through the channel is expected in three months

The Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) is truly turning out to be a saviour for the parched district as the district is slated to receive at least another 5 tmc and possibly 10 tmc of water over the next few months.

Anantapur district, which is heavily dependent on water from the Tunga Bhadra Project High level Canal (TBPHLC), including for drinking purposes, is facing an uncertain future due to the low levels of storage in the dam.

The ‘on and off’ policy of releasing water from the project to the district is adding to the problem.

Almost all municipalities in the district besides many villages that have reservoirs bank on water from the Tunga Bhadra dam. With the dam having just 40 tmc of water, the district is set to get a record low quantum of water of around 8 tmc while the demand for drinking water alone would range between 9 and 10 tmc, according to irrigation officials. The district is most acutely affected during summer as depleted ground water levels usually mean drinking water shortages. Water from the reservoirs stored during the rainy season is usually the only hope.

However, lack of water itself and the increased possibility of seepage and evaporation losses besides that of theft in Karnataka due to the ‘on and off’ policy of water release mean that possibility of storage in reservoirs using water from the dam is unlikely.