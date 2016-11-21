Guajada Samskritika Samakhya, a literary organisation, has decided to felicitate Maha Sahasravadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao with Gurajada Visishta Puraskar on the 101st death anniversary of Mahakavi Gurajada on November 30.

At a press conference at Gurajada’s House here on Sunday, samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju (Butchibabu), general secretary K. Prakash, and former member of Official Language Commission A. Gopala Rao said that the death anniversary of Gurajada was being observed every year as Gurajada Sahiti Chaitanyotsavam . As part of it, the samakhya had been presenting Gurajada Visishta Puraskar every year to distinguished personalities who have excelled in art, culture, and literature.

Mr. Prakash said that Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad would present the award to the Avadhani in the evening of November 30 at Anand Gajapathi Auditorium. The award consists of a gold finger ring, memento, and a citation.

The samakhya members, writers, school and college students would take out a procession carrying belongings of Gurajada from his house at fort to M.R. College (Autonomous) where they pay tributes to the Mahakavi by garlanding his statue, he added.