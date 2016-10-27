National » Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR, October 27, 2016
Updated: October 27, 2016 08:04 IST

Guntur to get 24X7 water supply soon

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
S. Nagalakshmi
S. Nagalakshmi

Project set to be completed by December, says Municipal Commissioner

The dream of having 24X7 piped water supply in the city is finally being realised as Phase 1 of the World Bank-funded Comprehensive Water Project is nearing completion.

The project envisages 135 million litres per day (MLD) with an assured supply of 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) to each household in the city and the 11 merged villages and has been designed to meet the drinking water requirements of the city till the year 2040.

“We are providing round-the-clock water supply to the city from January 2107. For now, we are not fixing water meters and residents have to pay water consumption charges. We are also encouraging residents to apply for municipal water connections,’’ Municipal Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi told The Hindu on Wednesday. There are 1.50 lakh households in the GMC with tap connection and the GMC hopes to increase tap connections by holding a special drive in November.

Filtration plants

The major source of drinking water is the Krishna river from where water is pumped to the filtration plant at Takkellapadu. In addition to the two 45 MLD filtration plants, the GMC has built another 45 MLD plant. The 27 MLD filtration plant at Sangam Jagarlamudi is also being augmented.

The new 45 MLD filtration plant would be opened in December marking the completion of 150 years of Guntur Muncipality.

As part of the project, 18 new reservoirs were being built, of which 16 had been completed.

The comprehensive project was conceived in 2007, but got administrative sanction only in 2010.

Hyderabad-based Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. has been awarded the contract to execute the works.

“We have completed laying of internal pipelines and works are yet to be completed in few places like railway crossings, national highway junctions,’’ said Ms. Nagalakshmi.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

24 Maoists killed on Odisha-Andhra border

Maoists threaten to target Naidu, Lokesh

Trains delayed in A.P. as lorry falls on track, snaps high-tension wires

PG medical student commits suicide

Happy with my present job: Lokesh

Man throws girlfriend from moving train

How harmful is Ajinomoto?

Cyclone Roanu to bring heavy rain to coastal A.P.

24X7 drinking water supply in urban areas soon: Minister

Professor booked on charge of abetting suicide


Maoists threaten to target Naidu, Lokesh

Constituency witnessed growth: Gorantla

Festival Shopping

‘Solar energy will create many jobs in future’

Engagements

Voter enrolment from October 31, says Bhanwar Lal

Construction worker ends life

Four students selected for ‘innovation fellowship’

Postal department has not lost its sheen, says MP

‘Develop entrepreneurial spirit’

Hyderabad

Hope kindles for aquatic life in Hussainsagar

Fresh IPS batch has 60 p.c. techies

Incubation hub for aerospace on the anvil

These young leaders want to try US poll strategy in India

Reducing the risk of fire to cotton this year

Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad will seek to show consistency

Man kills wife

‘We need better stroke prognosis’

Visakhapatnam

GCC to train and appoint youth as franchisees

Allotment of land for film club draws ire of Buddhists

A creative synergy in printmaking at AU workshop

OPDR seeks intervention of Supreme Court

Plan to restructure revenue set-up

Vijayawada

Work on Amaravati likely to begin on November 1

NCLP students prepare earthen lamps for Diwali

Dead boy’s organs donated

State hosting National Games looks bleak: APOA

6,000 tmcft released to NSP right main canal

Cabinet to discuss Krishna tribunal order threadbare

Welfare schemes: Tardy progress irks CM

Cement firms told to slash prices

Guidelines for electrical safety

Kidnappers target orphans in city


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

On hit list: A file photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

Maoists threaten to target Naidu, Lokesh

The police parties caught some Naxalites and killed four of them the next day, the ultras claim »