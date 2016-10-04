Officials of the Commercial Taxes Department organised a lunch-hour demonstrations in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on Monday to step up pressure on the Union government for continuation of their responsibilities and jurisdiction even after the Goods and Services Tax regime comes into existence.

Deputy Commissioner of the department N. Srinivasa Rao, who led the agitation in Vizianagaram, asked the Union government to respond over the issues raised by the All India Confederation of Commercial Taxes Associations (AICCTA). The staff raised slogans against the Union government for allegedly curtailing the powers of the State Commercial Taxes departments throughout the country.

‘Against the spirit of federalism’

In another agitation organised in Srikakulam, president of the Commercial Taxes Employees Association Chowdary Purushottam Naidu said the staff would organise a protest in New Delhi on October 7 to draw the attention of the Union government to their grievances. He alleged that the Union government was acting against the principles of the Constitution which clearly mentioned about the division of powers between the Centre and States. He feared that the GST regime would completely be favourable to the Union government at the cost of lakhs of employees working in the commercial tax departments of the States.