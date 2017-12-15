Growth rate in farm sector in State phenomenal, says Somireddy

more-in

The agricultural sector in the State has recorded an astounding growth of 25.56% which is five times the national average growth, according to Minister for Agriculture Somireddy Chandramohana Reddy.

Mr. Reddy told reporters after chairing a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors here on Thursday that the phenomenal growth rate in the farm sector was the result of a massive technological intervention which marked a turnaround in conventional farming.

Beginning with the introduction of soil health cards in the State to the integration of technology with Aadhar enabled distribution of fertilizers, the agricultural department had played a crucial role in the success story of farm sector, the Minister said. “We have provided 54.27 lakh soil health cards after testing 13.48 lakh soil samples and I am proud to announce that the State has stood first in the implementation of soil health card scheme,’’ the Minister said.

The Department of Agriculture would be receiving CSI Nihilent eGovernance award for the project ‘D-Krishi’, which enabled Aadhar-linked seed distribution. The award would be presented in Kolkata on January 20, 2018.

The Minister said that the target set for sowing kharif was achieved with over 90 % of sowing reported. Out of 40.47 lakh hectares, sowing was completed in 36.62 lakh hectares.

The details of the row sowing in kharif was recorded in e-crop booking. In the ongoing rabi season, 49% of the sowing area was covered so far.