Grand finale of Academic Pentathlon on Dec. 16

more-in

The Hindu, in association with the Vignan University, will conduct the grand finale of the Academic Pentathlon on Vignan campus at Vadlamudi in Guntur district on December 16. The event will start at 9 a.m.

The regional rounds of the tournament were conducted in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Tirupati and Hyderabad (2 competitions) and 210 winners have qualified to participate in the final.

Mettle

The event was designed for students of classes 11 and 12 (junior and senior intermediate) who have to prove their mettle in quizzes based on maths, physics and chemistry besides elocution in English on the topic ‘Artificial Intelligence—A Boon or a Bane’.

The three teams selected from each of the regional rounds held in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will now compete for the top honours.

Prizes and scholarships for the mega finals include cash component and scholarships.

The winners of the first place will get a cash prize of ₹50,000 and 50% scholarship on fee.

The second rankers will get ₹30,000 and 25% scholarship on fee. The team that comes third will get the participants a cash prize of ₹20,000 and 25% scholarship on fee.

The students should have obtained a minimum of 940 marks in intermediate for scholarships.

Team event

The competition is a team event and the marks obtained in each category will be added to select the top three teams.