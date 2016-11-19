Highlighting the difference between education and knowledge, Vice-Chancellor of the Adikavi Nannaya University M. Mutyala Naidu on Friday called upon the students to focus on improving their knowledge while pursuing graduation courses.

He was the chief guest at the 10th Graduation Day celebrations at the Pithapuram Rajah Government Degree College here and presented 314 degrees to the regular students and 149 degrees to the supplementary students, besides presenting four gold medals and 27 silver medals to the meritorious ones of the academic year 2011-14.

Interestingly, these were the last batch of students obtaining degrees from the Andhra University, as the students of subsequent batches would be awarded degrees by the Adikavi Nannaya University.

College principal C. Krishna gave a detailed account of the ongoing development works in the college.

Malli wins seven medals

Poverty and family responsibilities did not deter her from achieving the goal of pursuing higher education, but made her win seven medals – including two gold and five silver – on the 10th ‘Graduation Day’ of the Pithapuram Rajah Government Degree College.

At the colourful function held on the college premises here on Friday, 24-year-old Elubandi Malli was the cynosure of all eyes.