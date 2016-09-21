The government has so far acquired more than 2,000 acres of the 2,800 acres required for the project.— File Photo: K.R. Deepak

Work likely to commence some time middle of the next year, says top official

The Andhra Pradesh Government is gearing up to invite bids for the construction of the international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, about 60 km from Visakhapatnam.

The Government has so far acquired more than 2,000 acres of the 2,800 acres required for the project and the officials are hopeful that the balance would be acquired by the end of the next month. Financial bids for the development of the airport would be invited before December 15 and the bidder is likely to be identified by the end of the year. The development follows acquisition of land for expansion of the airport at Gannavaram and laying of foundation stone for work on expansion of the Madhurapudi airport near Rajamahendravaram recently.

“Works on the airport are likely to commence some time middle of the next year as the successful bidder will take at least six months to achieve financial closure,” Infrastructure and Investment department Principal Secretary Ajay Jain told The Hindu . The development assumes significance in the light of the stiff resistance from political parties and farmers as the Government proposed to develop the aerotropolis, comprising the international airport, maintenance, repair & overhaul facility and an aviation academy, over 15,000 acres.

There were several agitations as farmers and political parties alike questioned the rationale behind acquiring such vast tract of land when an international airport could be constructed in less than 2,500 acres. The Government had since scaled down the land requirement, besides announcing huge compensation for the land owners. Land owners had been offered a financial package ranging anywhere between Rs. 28 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh an acre. “Many people are coming forward as they are convinced with the package announced by the Government. Some people who filed writ petitions against the project have expressed their willingness to withdraw them,” Mr. Jain said.

The Government was, however, taking utmost care in every step of the project as problems could crop up from any side.

“We are making arrangements to see that the ambitious project does not hit a road block,” he said.