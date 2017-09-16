Govt. taking all steps to contain dengue: Kamineni

more-in

Minister for Health Kamineni Srinivas on Saturday categorically said that the government is taking all the preventive steps to contain the spread of the dengue disease in the State.

Speaking to the media, he attributed the reported increase in the number of dengue cases to the monsoon rains and mosquitoes. It is for this reason that all the District Collectors as well as the municipal and panchayat raj officials have been directed to sensitise the people the circumstances that lead to the spread of the disease and educate them with regard to the preventive steps and upkeep of the surroundings.

Thorough instructions have also been issued to the officials to rush to the area in case of detection of any new case and assess the situation besides simultaneously taking up fogging of the entire region.

While five beds are being reserved at every Community Health Centre, the authorities of the district hospitals are being instructed to earmark a complete ward to exclusively deal with the cases relating to communicable diseases.

Special medical teams

In reply to a question, he said special medical teams will be deputed at Tirumala for the Brahmotsavams as millions of pilgrims from the nook and corner of the country are expected to reach the town to take part in the nine-day annual festival.

Mr. Srinivas, who reached the sacred town on foot after having undergone a knee surgery, said he would trek to the hill town at least once in a year.