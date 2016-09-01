Govt. struggling with gargantuan task of saving crops in Anantapur

Groundnut crop in over 4 lakh hectares has wilted as per unofficial estimates

: Despite the best efforts of the official machinery in commissioning as many rain guns as possible under the supervision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself, the State government appears to have a huge task on hand in saving the withering groundnut and other crops.

While Ministers and IAS officers have been deputed to coordinate and ensure at least one protective wetting for the existing groundnut crop in close to 6.5 lakh hectares is provided for by transporting water to the fields by tankers and wetting the fields using rain guns and sprinklers wherever feasible, the sheer magnitude of the operation, the limited time frame and logistics involved in reaching out to all areas seemed to be making saving of crops a challenging task.

To save groundnut crop such large extent of area, one requires a huge number of tanker loads of water to save lakhs of hectares of groundnut crop wilting away by the day. Though the government claimed that groundnut crop wilted in around 1.5 lakh hectares, unofficial estimates put it at over 4 lakh hectares. Can the official machinery get so many tankers and how about rain guns and then the water? Can all of these be arranged in the short span of time, asks a senior official.

Political bias alleged

Whatever wetting the government is promising now, should have happened at least 15 days ago, many farmers feel. Adireddy, a farmer of the Motukupalli village of the Kadiri mandal, says only a good wetting and not a ‘namesake’ one can save at least 25 per cent of his crop now. There are allegations that farmers supporting the Telugu Desam got preference in allocation of rain guns. “I have been trying for the last 10 days to avail myself of a rain gun. I also have water available on my farm. But I haven’t been able to get one (rain gun), although local TDP leaders have had it for a while now,” said Suryanarayana Reddy of Kondakamarla village of Obuladevara Cheruvu mandal.

In fact, farmers in thousands of hectares in several mandals of the district have resorted to either tilling the crop into the land as manure for a future crop or harvesting the existing plant to be used at least as animal fodder.

Given that the entire exercise ranging from digging of farm ponds to proposing to use rain guns during extended dry spells was in itself a novel idea and an experiment, the government could have done much better had it limited its exercise to a few mandals, covering it effectively, many farmers observed.