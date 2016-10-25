Career foundation course was launched in all the government schools to gear up poor students to pursue higher education and develop the schools on par with private schools, Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana said on Monday.

In an interaction with students and their parents at MRC Convention Centre in Kurnool, Mr. Narayana said education of poor students would hasten progress in society. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu introduced the course in government schools one and half years ago with a view to developing the State into a knowledge hub, he added.

Government school students would be groomed to secure ranks and bag at least 50 per cent seats in professional courses after completing Intermediate, Mr. Narayana said. Changes were being introduced in the education system, he said and added that the government school students must secure meritorious ranks in competitive exams by 2019.

Andhra Pradesh lagged behind in education in 1997 and secured only 100 seats in professional courses, but were now bagging 2,500 seats. He told teachers to make concerted efforts to bring the proposed changes into practice. Some students and their parents gave their opinions about the career foundation course.

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh assured to sanction funds from his MPLADS to arrange furniture and drinking water facility in schools. Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy said repairs were taken up and facilities were being augmented in municipal schools in Kurnool with an outlay of Rs. 1.20 crore.

District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan stressed the need for optimal use of human resources. Director of MEPMA Chinna Tataiah also spoke.