To promote sports and produce players like P.V. Sindhu

The Andhra Pradesh Government proposes to make compulsory physical education programme at the school level to produce more Sindhus, according to Society for Training and Employment Promotion Chief Executive Officer Dr. B. Ravi.

Under the new sports policy to be brought out in a couple of months, physical fitness course would be be a compulsory component in Physical Education Programme at all levels to promote sports at the school level and churn out more players like Rio silver medallist P.V Sindhu, he revealed.

Dr. Ravi was speaking at a function got up at the DRRM High School grounds to felicitate four national volleyball players -- Pathan Jameel, V. Prem Swaroop, Jayaprakash and T.Naresh, who will represent the State in volleyball nationals being organised by the Students Olympics Association of India at Vadodara from October 13 to 15.

Association District President Ch. Lavanya, herself a national karate champion for five times, said the association would strive to spot talented youth and hone their skills.