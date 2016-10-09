APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Saturday said the government failed to contain the effects of drought in the district.

Addressing the media in Madakasira, Mr. Reddy said the government was trying to mislead the people saying that drought was effectively tackled by using rain guns to save standing crop.

“More than 90 per cent of crops in the district withered and there is an exodus of farmers and farm workers from the district in search of livelihood. And the Chief Minister says he has won the battle against drought in under four days,” said Mr. Raghuveera Reddy.

To highlight this “treachery,” we would take out a protest march with farmers from Vepulaparthy of Brahmasamudram mandal to Pulakunta of Gummagatta mandal on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said.