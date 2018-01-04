Govt. employees’ protest

Andhra Pradesh

Pension Sadhana Samithi, a joint platform of State and Central government employees, teachers and CPS Employees Associations, led by Joint Action Committee (JACAP) chairman P. Ashok Babu submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar regarding the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), on Wednesday.

Mr. Ashok Babu said that the government employees would stage half a day dharna on January 9 from 10 am. to 2 pm. to demand the State government to exit from the CPS. The scheme was intended for Central government employees only. The State government entered the scheme, though it was only option.

A majority of the employees were of the opinion that the State government has to exit from the scheme so that the employees and teachers can become secure post retirement, he said.

Mr. Ashok Babu said that about 1.86 lakh employees and teachers who joined after September 1, 2004, in government service come under the CPS. They were not eligible for pension as per AP Pension Rules 1980.

