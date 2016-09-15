Six tribal people have

: Minister for Tribal Welfare Ravela Kishore Babu on Wednesday said that specialists in nephrology would be called from Vizag to the Kakinada Government Hospital where 20 tribal people have been undergoing treatment for swelling in feet for the last one week, to make a diagnosis.

Mr. Kishore Babu said he had instructed the district administration, particularly, Project Officer, ITDA to collect more blood samples from Annavaram village in V.R. Puram — one of the merged mandals where six deaths have been reported in the last one month, and send them to Vizag and also to Pune, if necessary.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a review meeting with East Godavari Collector H. Arun Kumar, PO of ITDA K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu, and health officials here, the Minister said the Chief Minister had taken serious note of the deaths and asked him and Minister for Health Kamineni Srinivasa Rao to rush to the Agency. He asked the district Collector to take up door-to-door campaign in all villages, including Annavaram, Lakshminagaram, Rekhapalli and Pedamattapalli. Rs.5 crore was being released from ST Sub-Plan funds to improve medical facilities in the merged mandals.

The Minister said 432 medical camps have been conducted so far to control malaria in Agency and asked officials to be on the alert as the prevalence of the fever is very high during the rainy season. He said 3.50 lakh medicated nets had been ordered and the shipment would arrive soon from Vietnam and Cambodia.