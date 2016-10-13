The auspicious ‘Gopuja’ will be observed every Friday at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, said TTD Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy at a media meet here on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said the ritual would commence on October 14 and that the TTD, as the biggest custodian of the Hindu Sanatana Dharma, would do its part in the protection of cows. A state-of-the-art goshala would come up near Palamaner with emphasis on desi breeds too.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said Srivari Brahmotsavams were conducted peacefully due to the combined efforts of the TTD, Vigilance, Police and the RTC along with the services of Srivari Sevakulu, Scouts and Guides and the performances by bhajan groups, artistes, which were of high standard.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would soon inaugurate the additional building in the BIRRD hospital. The TTD Chairman also spoke about the financial aid of Rs. 24 crore given to the SVIMS Hospital and also on the progress of constructing temples in the SC/ST and fishermen colonies.

