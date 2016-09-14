In a bizarre incident, nurses at the Government General Hospital here declared a newborn with multiple disorders, as dead on Tuesday morning before realising their mistake.

Parents of the newborn staged a protest in front of the hospital forcing the hospital authorities to admit the baby again. The newborn is now under treatment at NICU.

Bhavani, a resident of Chandra Rajeswara Rao Colony, gave birth to a babyboy at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The maternity staff at the hospital told the parents that the newborn with multiple complications was born dead.

Even as the parents were taking the baby wrapped in a cloth, they were surprised to see the hands and legs of the baby moving and rushed back to the hospital. They staged a protest demanding action against the errant staff.

Resident Medical Officer Y. Ramesh asked the staff to admit the baby again. He said that the baby was born with respiratory problems and was not able to breathe properly.