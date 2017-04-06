Good Samaritan’s gesture completes silver jubilee

more-in

Come April, hundreds of parched throats and hungry stomachs rush to the premises of the Chamundeswari Temple in Chittoor, the venue for dawn to dusk free distribution of ambali (summer special gruel) and buttermilk till June end. Parvathareddi Parthasarathi Naidu (76), known as Chittoor Gandhi, launched this annual gesture on Wednesday, marking its silver jubilee year. As an eight-year-old boy, he was witness to the famine in the Rayalaseema region in the 1950s, known as Ganji Karuvu. His father then initiated the “Ganji Seva Kendras” in Pakala and surrounding villages, which continued for a decade, by which time the drought conditions had subsided.

In 1992, Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu resumed his father’s legacy and started the annual distribution centre. The service will commence on April 1 and will end on June 20. If the summer heat were to continue, the people-friendly measure would be extended, as it happened in 2015 and 16 — the years which saw total failure of rains. Hundreds of daily-wagers and Tirumala pilgrims criss-crossing the national highways passing through the town would love to taste the gruel and buttermilk.The septuagenarian, a farmer and former director of the Chittoor Cooperative Town Bank, said he would continue his annual camp till his last breath. “This service gives me immense happiness, and I see my parents in the happiness of public who drink the ambali and buttermilk in our camp,” he said.

Financial help

Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu is also known for his humanitarian work including extending financial help to hundreds of patients suffering from cancer, kidney ailments and life-threatening diseases during the last two decades.

Paramasivam (36), a native of Cuddalore in TN, said he had been offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala since 2000. “When I pass through Chittoor town, this summer drink camp attracts our family. We never forget the taste of this hygienically prepared Ambali. We consider it as Lord’s prasadam in hot sun,” he said. Bharathi, a housemaid in Greamspet area, said she along with her two daughters had never missed drinking the gruel and buttermilk in the camp since five years.