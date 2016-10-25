State declares 53 mandals as drought-hitin the district

With the State government declaring as many as 53 mandals in Chittoor district as drought-hit, farmers are caught in the grip of dismay, searching for alternate crops and hoping for a shift from traditional crops of paddy, sugarcane and groundnut.

Farmers in the tail-end district, who mostly depend on rains, suffered over 80% loss in groundnut cultivation this year, following poor rainfall from July to September.

The mango crop was also wiped out in the district in 2016.The rain-guns operation in about one lakh hectares could not give the desired results. October also registered deficit rainfall. In Chittoor and Madanapalle divisions, the groundwater table is gradually plummeting, projecting tough agriculture regime in the coming months.

Though the district witnessed widespread rains in June, it did not help in recharge of groundwater. In July, deficit rainfall was reported in over 30 mandals. During the close of the kharif season, the western mandals began to feel the pinch of drought conditions, with no rains.

Except for the November-December rains last year, Chittoor district is perennially known for drought conditions. In 2014, 42 mandals were declared drought-hit followed by 55 in 2015. The one month-long downpour (November) last year did not help the agriculture front, but played a crucial role in sustaining the fast depleting groundwater table. The effect of last year’s rain alone is considered the saviour of the farmers in several parts of the district even now.

Groundwater table plummeting

The deficit rainfall in the sugarcane belt of Nagari and Satyavedu Assembly constituencies had dampened the spirit of the farmers. In the Kuppam region, the groundwater table is dipping alarmingly, with several villages reporting difficulty in procurement of drinking water.

Sensing an air of unrest sweeping the farmers in the rural side, the district administration is gearing up to prepare an action plan for extending subsidies and incentives to the farmers for the ensuing season.

